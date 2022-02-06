WATCH: Jaylen Brown posterizes Mo Bamba with lethal dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown wasn't messing around during Sunday's game vs. the Orlando Magic.

The Boston Celtics wing put 7-footer Mo Bamba on a poster with a monstrous slam in the third quarter. Watch the play below:

Jaylen Brown coming THROUGH in Orlando 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xiaiW7emHr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 7, 2022

Brown's face after the dunk says it all.

Not only did Brown's posterization come against a 7-footer, it also was on a guy with a 7-foot-10 wingspan. Consider it an emphatic statement from an All-Star caliber player who might be feeling snubbed from this year's festivities.