celtics

WATCH: Jayson Tatum Shines at Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Jayson Tatum shines at CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum was among several stars to participate in Saturday's CrawsOver Pro-Am event run by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford. The Boston Celtics star put on a show for the many fans in attendance at Seattle Pacific University.

Tatum drilled five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. The 24-year-old also showed off his playmaking ability with a couple of highlight-reel assists, including one on an alley-oop to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Celtics Talk: Breaking down the Celtics' crazy 2022-23 NBA schedule | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Watch some of the big moments from Tatum's night below:

https://twitter.com/jaytatum0?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jaytatum0 ð¨âð³@thecrawsover is live now on https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW and the NBA app!

ð² https://t.co/vZLRTFPigo pic.twitter.com/0p4AtRYle4

— NBA (@NBA) <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1561164743146086401
https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover, streaming live now on https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW and the NBA app!

â¡ï¸ https://t.co/vZLRTFPigo pic.twitter.com/QlmZalUACA

— NBA (@NBA) <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1561165930352312321
https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAssistWeek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAssistWeek ð pic.twitter.com/hWXsaxZ8Qh

— NBA (@NBA) <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1561168451204431872

Making Tatum's performance even more impressive is it came in limited action. The pro-am had to be cut short just before halftime due to on-court condensation.

Nonetheless, Tatum had a blast showing out in front of the Seattle crowd.

"SEATTLE!! Appreciate the love atmosphere was crazy!! Hate it had to end that way. I truly appreciate y’all fr! I’ll be back and make sure I bring Deuce with me!" he wrote on Twitter after the event.

Ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas also was in attendance for the CrawsOver Pro-Am along with Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and NBA rookies Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, MarJon Beauchamp, and Tari Eason.

https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover is LIVE NOW on https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW and the NBA app!

â¡ï¸ https://t.co/vZLRTFPigo pic.twitter.com/zYA02CpqXl

— NBA (@NBA) <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1561161658910769152
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us