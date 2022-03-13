TD Garden

WATCH: Kevin Garnett Hugs Ray Allen During Jersey Retirement Ceremony

KG and Ray Allen shared an embrace and Paul Pierce joined them to complete the "Big Three" group hug

By Justin Leger

The Kevin Garnett-Ray Allen beef has officially been squashed.

Allen received an invitation to Garnett's jersey retirement ceremony Sunday and showed up to TD Garden to pay tribute to his former Boston Celtics teammate.

"I want to say something, man. It's good to see Ray Allen here. Real (expletive)," Garnett said. "You next, boy. Ray next, damn it!"

You can watch the emotional moment in the video above.

Garnett, Allen, and Pierce were Celtics teammates for five seasons before Allen left as a free agent for the rival Miami Heat. KG and Allen's relationship soured after Allen's departure, but it looks like the fences have finally been mended between the two 2008 NBA champions.

The Celtics wrapped up the day by raising Garnett's No. 5 to the rafters. Perhaps Allen's No. 20 indeed will be next to be immortalized.

