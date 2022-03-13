nba

WATCH: Kevin Garnett's No. 5 Raised to the TD Garden Rafters

Kevin Garnett is the 24th Celtics player to get his number retired by the franchise

By Justin Leger

It was an emotional Sunday at TD Garden as the Boston Celtics retired Kevin Garnett's iconic No. 5 jersey.

After the C's took on the Dallas Mavericks, fans stayed to watch the organization honor KG's Celtics legacy. The Hall of Famer took the court to a thunderous standing ovation and delivered a powerful speech before sitting down for an entertaining Q&A with NBC Sports Boston's Brian Scalabrine.

WATCH: KG hugs Allen, Pierce in emotional moment

Finally, a tearful Garnett and his family raised a new banner with his No. 5 to the TD Garden rafters. Garnett becomes the 24th Celtics player to get his number retired by the franchise.

Watch Garnett raise his No. 5 to the rafters in the video above.

