WATCH: Kevin Garnett's No. 5 Raised to the TD Garden Rafters

WATCH: KG's No. 5 jersey raised to the TD Garden rafters

It was an emotional Sunday at TD Garden as the Boston Celtics retired Kevin Garnett's iconic No. 5 jersey.

After the C's took on the Dallas Mavericks, fans stayed to watch the organization honor KG's Celtics legacy. The Hall of Famer took the court to a thunderous standing ovation and delivered a powerful speech before sitting down for an entertaining Q&A with NBC Sports Boston's Brian Scalabrine.

Finally, a tearful Garnett and his family raised a new banner with his No. 5 to the TD Garden rafters. Garnett becomes the 24th Celtics player to get his number retired by the franchise.

Watch Garnett raise his No. 5 to the rafters in the video above.

