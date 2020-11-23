coronavirus in connecticut

WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont to Hold COVID-19 Briefing

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a coronavirus news briefing on Monday afternoon to provide the latest details on Connecticut's COVID-19 cases and the state's response.

The briefing will be held at 4 p.m. and you can watch it streaming here live.

Connecticut has seen a gradual rise in the number of COVID-19 cases this fall with the state's positivity rate at 6.63% as of Friday. Hospitalizations are now at levels not seen since May and continue to climb.

The growing number of cases comes amid new concern over the Thanksgiving holiday and whether residents will travel to see family or have family members come into the state for a visit, despite the state's quarantine travel advisory impacting most of the region's states.

With multiple effective vaccines on the way, Johns Hopkins’ Dr. Joshua Sharfstein says this winter season will be the "last big battle" we face against COVID-19, but that winning the fight and saving lives will require a redoubled effort by everyone.

