WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on Conn.'s Coronavirus Response

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon to unveil the latest information on Connecticut's coronavirus cases and response.

The news briefing is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. and you will be able to watch it stream live here in this article.

Connecticut's test positivity rate was at 4.76% on Wednesday, down from Tuesday's rate of 6.7% but still higher than the state's rolling seven-day average, which was 4.1% on Tuesday.

There were 36 new coronavirus-related hospitalizations. The current number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Connecticut is 584, the highest number since late May.

The state also had nine new COVID-related deaths reported.

Connecticut is among the top 10 states experiencing the highest percentage of increases in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, according to NBC News. The state has seen a 106% increase in cases in the last 14 days.

Red Alert Towns

The state is also expected to provide an update on which Connecticut cities and towns meet the "Red Alert" criteria. As of last Thursday, 68 towns were considered to meet Red Alert levels. The governor said those towns account for about 60% of the population of the state.

The state has started a color-coded alert system that places each city and town in a category based on its COVID-19 rate.

Red is the highest alert level and municipalities in that category have the option to roll back to a more restrictive phase two of reopening rather than remain in phase three, which the state is in now.