coronavirus in connecticut

WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on State's Coronavirus Response

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to hold a news briefing Monday afternoon on the state's coronavirus response.

The briefing will be held at 4 p.m. and can be seen live in this article.

As of Friday -- the last day of available numbers from the state -- an additional 143 coronavirus cases were reported in Connecticut since Thursday and there were seven new deaths. The state's death toll now stands at 4,396.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 13 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Alaska Cases Linked to Seafood Plants; Schools Make Flexible Reopening Plans

coronavirus 3 hours ago

UK Coronavirus Vaccine Prompts Immune Response in Early Test

There were 14,417 reported tests done since from Thursday to Friday.

There was no change in coronavirus hospitalizations, leaving the state's total at 66.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us