WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on State's Coronavirus Response

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to hold a news briefing Monday afternoon on the state's coronavirus response.

The briefing will be held at 4 p.m. and can be seen live in this article.

As of Friday -- the last day of available numbers from the state -- an additional 143 coronavirus cases were reported in Connecticut since Thursday and there were seven new deaths. The state's death toll now stands at 4,396.

There were 14,417 reported tests done since from Thursday to Friday.

There was no change in coronavirus hospitalizations, leaving the state's total at 66.