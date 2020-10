Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update on Connecticut's coronavirus cases and response on Monday afternoon.

The briefing will take place at 4 p.m. and be available for livestreaming in this article.

Connecticut has seen a rise in the COVID-19 test positive rate in recent weeks, with some towns, especially in the southeastern part of the state, seeing outbreaks.

The state is supposed to move into Phase 3 of its reopening plan on October 8.