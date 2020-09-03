WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont Holds News Conference on Conn. COVID-19 Response

Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update on Connecticut's coronavirus response Thursday afternoon.

The briefing is expected to take place at 4 p.m. at the State Capitol in Hartford. You can watch a live stream of the news conference here in this article.

The governor's news conference comes as many students are heading back to school for the fall and as the state prepares for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

