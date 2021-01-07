WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont Provides Update on Coronavirus Cases, State Response

Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update Thursday afternoon on the state's COVID-19 cases and response, including the latest vaccine distribution numbers.

Earlier Thursday, the governor announced that a COVID-19 variant first found in the United Kingdom and believed to be more easily transmitted is now in Connecticut after the state confirmed two cases.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7, was found in two people between the ages of 15 and 25 who resident in New Haven County, according to the state. One of the individuals recently traveled to Ireland while the other traveled to New York State.

The two individuals developed symptoms within three to four days from returning to Connecticut. According to the state, the two cases are unrelated according to generic sequencing of the virus.

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 8.55% Wednesday, up from 7.66% the day before.

The state reported 29,080 new tests on Wednesday, of which 2,486 came back positive.

As of Wednesday's numbers, 1,139 patients hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of 10 from Tuesday. There were 38 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,230.