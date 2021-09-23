coronavirus in connecticut

WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont Provides Update on Coronavirus Response

Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a COVID-19 news briefing on Thursday afternoon with an update on the state's response efforts.

The news conference will be virtual and streamed live in this article.

This is the first coronavirus news conference the governor has held in a number of weeks.

As of Wednesday, Connecticut had a 2.15% positive test rate for COVID-19 with 269 patients hospitalized, including 200 who were not fully vaccinated.

The state's total cumulative case count is at 386,672 with 8,447 total deaths.

Hartford County currently has the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 89.

Since the governor's last briefing, Dr. Manisha Juthani from the Yale School of Medicine took over as commissioner of the Connecticut Depart of Public Health. Juthani replaced acting commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, who remains a senior advisor to the governor for health and human services.

