Conn. COVID-19 Positivity Rate Lowest it Has Been in Over 3 Months

Connecticut's coronavirus positivity rate reached a low not seen in three and a half months at 2.32%.

Out of over 43,000 tests performed since Wednesday, 1,003 came back positive.

Hospitalizations decreased by 39, bringing the state's total to 731, which is the lowest number of hospitalizations since mid-November.

An additional 28 COVID-related deaths were reported. The state's COVID death toll is now 7,354.

On Wednesday, the state's COVID-19 test positive rate fell to 3.1% continuing a trend of the rate remaining relatively low.

Former Associate FDA Commissioner Peter Pitts breaks down five critical healthcare lessons that have come from the COVID-19 pandemic and explores why many of those lessons have fallen on deaf ears.

