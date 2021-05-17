WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont to Hold COVID-19 Briefing as State Prepares for Major Reopening Steps

Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news briefing on Monday afternoon as the state prepares for a nearly reopening on May 19.

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings.

Some businesses might keep the requirements, so you might still need to wear a mask in some places even if you are fully vaccinated.

Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford will not be requiring facemasks as of Wednesday. The Hartford Yard Goats are encouraging people who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask at the ballpark.

They said the stadium will be at full capacity as of Wednesday.

Wednesday is the day that the state of Connecticut will lift many restrictions that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, including size limits and social distancing rules for businesses, such as large event venues, bars and nightclubs.

Bars have been partially open since May 1, but those that don’t serve food are able to be open for service outdoors only.

Food is still required when serving alcohol indoors until Wednesday.

On May 19, bars that do not serve food can open for service indoors.