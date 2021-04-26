Conn. COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.82%; Hospitalizations on the Decline

Governor Ned Lamont said the state's coronavirus positivity rate is at 2.82% and hospitalizations continue to decline.

An additional 19 people have died of the virus. Connecticut's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,066.

There are 436 total hospitalizations. Of nearly 77,000 tests performed, 2,167 came back positive, according to state officials.

On Friday, the state's COVID-19 test positive rate was 2.62%.

Lamont announced that over 50 locations in 26 cities and towns across Connecticut are accepting no appointment walk-ups. For more information and a list of locations, click here.

The Community Health Center said Monday that appointments are no longer necessary to get vaccinated at their clinics statewide.

DPH officials said this is done in an effort to have as many providers and locations as possible offering walk-up appointments where no appointments are needed. Many providers have been offering walk-up appointments for several weeks as a way to reduce barriers to COVID-19 vaccine access.

In addition, health care providers now have the ability to resume use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine following a pause. Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said some smaller pharmacies in Connecticut are already administering the J&J vaccine.

Hartford Healthcare is gearing up to resume giving out the COVID-19 vaccine.

66% of 18+ Adults Have Received Their First Dose of the Vaccine

The governor said two thirds of residents 18 and older have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 65 and up population is now at 90%.

A total of 1.8 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine. Just under 1.3 million people are what state officials call "fully vaccinated."

Vaccinated Individuals Can Get a Free Drink

The governor said that Connecticut residents who are fully vaccinated will be able to get a free drink at participating restaurants.

In order to get a free drink, residents must show their vaccination card at certain restaurants across Connecticut. The #CTDrinksOnUs campaign will take place from May 19 to 31.

A food purchase is required and there is a limit of one drink per person. Participating restaurants will determine which drinks are included.

For more information and a list of participating restaurants, click here.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

By phone: Call Connecticut's Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

