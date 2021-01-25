coronavirus in connecticut

Watch Live: Governor Lamont to Hold COVID-19 Briefing at 4 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Friday, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 4.93 percent, up from 4.27 percent the day before.

Connecticut first started administering COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare personnel, longer-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

The state is currently in phase 1b and residents who are 75 and older have been added to the list of eligible recipients.

The next people who will be eligible to schedule vaccines in phase 1b will include residents between the ages of 65 and 74. That rollout is expected to start in early February.

Frontline essential workers should be eligible in late February or early March.

Individuals with an underlying medical condition with increased risk for severe illness are also in phase 1B.

More information is expected on phase 1C soon and future phases are expected to be added in the summer and fall.

