WATCH LIVE: Head of the Charles Regatta kicks off this weekend

All eyes will be on the Charles River from Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22 as the 2023 Head of the Charles Regatta kicks off with more than 11,000 athletes competing from around the globe in more than 55 race events.

The forecast is for rain, but that isn't expected to dampen the spirits of the hundreds of thousands of spectators expected to pour into the city to line the banks of the river.

Rowers range from teenagers up through the 80-plus category. There are college squads, lifelong rowers, and some who simply trained to get to the big race to reach a personal goal.

While the bulk of the races are Saturday and Sunday, there will be some rowers hitting the water on Friday. You can watch all the action streaming in the video player above.

Here's the full race schedule for the weekend:

Friday, Oct. 20:

7:45a Men's Senior Veteran/Grand Veteran Singles (70+-80+)

8:05a Women's Senior Veteran/Grand Veteran Singles (70+-80+)

8:33a Men's Grand Master/Veteran Singles (50+-60+)

9:19a Women's Grand Master/Veteran Singles (50+-60+)

9:56a Women's Senior Master Doubles(50+)

10:03 Women's Grand Master Doubles (60+)

10:18 Men's Senior Master Doubles (50+)

10:26 Men's Grand Master Doubles (60+)

Saturday, Oct. 21

7:45a Men's Club Singles

7:56a Men's Master/Senior Master Singles (30+-40+)

8:14a Women's Club Singles

8:26a Women's Master/Senior Master Singles (30+-40+)

8:45a Women's Master Doubles (30+-40+)

8:59a Men's Master Doubles (30+-40+)

9:11a Men's Senior Master Eights (50+)

9:22a Men's Grand Master Eights (60+)

9:34a Women's Senior Master Eights (50+)

9:45a Women's Grand Master Eights (60+)

9:57a Men's Senior Master Fours (50+)

10:16a Men's Grand Master Fours (60+)

10:26a Women's Senior Master Fours (50+)

10:40a Women's Grand Master Fours (60+)

10:59a Men's Alumni Eights

11:19a Women's Alumnae Eights

11:40a Men's Master Fours (40+)

11:46a Men's Alumni Fours

11:58a Women's Master Fours (40+)

12:05p Women's Alumnae Fours

12:23p Men's Master Eights (40+)

12:32p Women's Master Eights (40+)

12:43p Men's Club Fours

1:04p Women's Club Fours

1:29p Men's Club Eights

1:43p Women's Club Eights

2:01p Men's Championship Doubles

2:12p Men's Elite Pair (Invitational)

2:21p Women's Championship Doubles

2:31p Women's Elite Pair (Invitational)

2:41p Men's Championship Singles

2:53p Men's Lightweight Singles

3:01p Women's Championship Singles

3:10p Women's Lightweight Singles

3:21p Directors' Challenge Mixed Doubles

3:44p Mixed Para PR3 Fours

3:46p Mixed Para Inclusion Fours

4:02p Para Inclusion Doubles

Sunday, Oct. 22

7:45a Men's Youth Singles

8:01a Women's Youth Singles

8:22a Men's Youth Fours

8:58a Directors' Challenge Men's Quads

9:13a Men's Youth Coxed Quads

9:37a Men's Youth Eights

10:08a Men's Youth Doubles

10:28a Men's Under-17 Fours

10:43a Women's Youth Fours

11:20a Directors' Challenge Women's Quads

11:38a Women's Youth Coxed Quads

12:03p Women's Youth Eights

12:37p Women's Youth Doubles

1:00p Women's Under-17 Fours

1:21p Men's Championship Fours

1:28p Men's Lightweight Fours

1:35p Women's Championship Fours

1:44p Women's Lightweight Fours

1:57p Men's Championship Eights

2:09p Men's Lightweight Eights

2:16 Men's Collegiate Eights

2:32p Women's Championship Eights

2:51p Women's Collegiate Eights

3:07p Men's Collegiate Fours

3:23p Women's Collegiate Fours

3:41p Directors' Challenge Parent/Child Doubles

4:05p Directors' Challenge Mixed Quad

4:22p Directors' Challenge Mixed Eight