WATCH: Mac Jones Throws First NFL Touchdown Pass

Mac Jones throws first NFL touchdown pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones has thrown the first touchdown pass of his NFL career.

On second-and-goal from the 7-yard line, the New England Patriots quarterback connected underneath with free agent acquisition Nelson Agholor for a score, which helped the team to its first lead of the season, 10-7, with 2:30 to go in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins.

Jones has looked the part of a professional quarterback in the early going for New England, completing 14 of his first 19 passes for 133 yards and a score.

The first touchdown pass for Jones comes just under 20 years to the date of Tom Brady's first touchdown pass, a 21-yard strike to the late Terry Glenn in a 29-26 overtime victory over the San Diego Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 14, 2001.

Earlier in the game, Mac Jones completed his first pass as quarterback of the New England Patriots, hitting one of Brady's favorite former targets -- James White -- for a 4-yard completion while under duress on third-and-21 from the 41-yard line of the Miami Dolphins.

Similar to Brady's first completion 21 years ago, it's not a play that will be remembered for any reason other than the fact it was the first.

The Patriots, who received the ball to start the game and picked up two first downs on the ground before stalling out, would go on to punt.

Jones was sacked on his first NFL drop back for a 13-yard loss by Massachusetts native Christian Wilkins.

As for Brady's first NFL completion: that went to tight end Rod Rutledge in a 34-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving in 2000, a 6-yard gain in relief of Drew Bledsoe in a 34-9 loss.