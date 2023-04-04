Donald Trump

Trump Heads Back to Mar-a-Lago After Pleading Not Guilty

Trump pleaded not guilty to the 34-count felony indictment, which was unsealed early Tuesday afternoon

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

All eyes were on New York City Tuesday, as a motorcade departed midtown to take former President Donald Trump to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where he became the first U.S. president in history, sitting or former, to be criminally charged. No TV cameras were allowed in court for the unprecedented hearing.

After his court appearance, Trump, who has denied all wrongdoing, returned to LaGuardia Airport and headed back to Florida, where he is expected to deliver a public address from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night. More on that here.

A day ago, Chopper 4 tracked his private plane live from Florida to LaGuardia. Track Tuesday's action in the player above, which is expected to feature various live shots from Trump Tower to Manhattan Criminal Court and the airport.

Watch as former President Donald Trump leaves Florida and heads to New York City for his court appearance in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpManhattanTrump TowerTrump Indictment
