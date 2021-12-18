Watch Matt Judon Play Catch With Patriots Fans in Cool Pregame Scene

Watch Judon play catch with Patriots fans in cool pregame scene in Indy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were on the road Saturday night to play the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, but they still had plenty of fans cheering them on during the game.

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon found a bunch of them while he was walking the sideline before kickoff. He even stopped to play catch with a couple New England fans who were in their seats early.

Check out the cool moment in the video below, via Ben Volin of The Boston Globe:

Matt Judon playing catch with the fans pic.twitter.com/nZAakOJUmJ — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 18, 2021

The Patriots had been awesome on the road this season with a perfect 6-0 record going into the game. They were the only team in the AFC and one of just two teams in the entire NFL (including the Arizona Cardinals) with an unbeaten road record.

And while New England needed a win against the Colts to reclaim the AFC's No. 1 seed, they couldn't pull it out, falling 27-17.