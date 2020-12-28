Watch Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Angrily Slam Phone During Losing Challenge

This video of angry Bill Belichick slamming phone sums up Patriots' 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a frustrating season in New England, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick let some of his emotion show in the second half of Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots were trailing the Bills 24-9 and Belichick threw the red challenge flag early in the third quarter after a reception by Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox along the sideline. Replays showed that it clearly was a catch, and Belichick wasn't pleased.

Belichick went over to the phones on the sideline and presumably was talking to someone on the staff sitting in a booth upstairs at Gillette Stadium. It's possible that person helped convince Belichick to challenge the play.

Whatever the details were, Belichick had enough and ended the conversation by angrily slamming the phone. Check out the scene in the video below:

It's been that kind of season for the Pats.

A loss for the Patriots would drop their record to 6-9 entering Week 17 and clinch a losing season in New England, which hasn't happened since 2000 -- Belichick's first year as the team's head coach.