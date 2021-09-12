Watch Patriots' Hype Video for Season Opener Vs. Dolphins

WATCH: Patriots' hype video will get you amped for Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A new era of New England Patriots football begins Sunday.

The Patriots kick off the 2021 season at Gillette Stadium with a 4:25 p.m. ET matchup against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins. It should be a fascinating game, as rookie quarterback Mac Jones will make his NFL debut opposite his former Alabama teammate, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Sunday's game also features Patriots safety Devin McCourty squaring off against his twin brother, Miami cornerback Jason McCourty; Bill Belichick facing his former assistant in Dolphins head coach Brian Flores; and linebackers Kyle Van Noy (New England) and Elandon Roberts (Miami) both seeing their former teams.

Still not feeling ready for Sunday's Week 1 showdown? The hype video the Patriots posted Sunday morning on social media should do the trick.

New England fans will notice Jones doesn't make an appearance in the video, as the team chose to highlight veterans like McCourty and linebacker Dont'a Hightower. If Jones lives up to expectations, though, we should be seeing plenty more of the team's No. 15 overall pick throughout the season.

