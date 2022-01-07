Pennsylvania

WATCH: Police Find Live Deer in Car's Trunk During Traffic Stop

Dashcam video shows a passenger carrying the deer across the road as the animal struggled in his arms

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police who pulled over a suspected drunken or drugged driver in Pennsylvania discovered a live deer that had apparently been hit and then placed in the hatchback area of her car.

The animal was freed after the stop Thursday by police in Newberry Township.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The occupants told officers they had realized the deer was still alive but kept driving anyway, police said.

Police said they told a passenger to release the deer, which was seen in a dashboard camera video posted by police struggling as it was carried across the road.

U.S. & World

vaccine mandate 14 hours ago

Supreme Court's Conservative Majority Skeptical of Biden's Workplace Vaccine Rule

In Memoriam 5 hours ago

Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dead at 94

The 19-year-old driver is being investigated for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is assisting with the incident.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniadeer
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us