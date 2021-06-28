Watch Red Sox' Hunter Renfroe Belt Two Homers Vs. Royals

WATCH: Hunter Renfroe belts two homers vs. Royals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It was the Hunter Renfroe show Monday night at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder crushed two moonshot home runs vs. the Kansas City Royals, including a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning.

Renfroe's first home run was a 439-foot blast to center field in the second inning off Royals starter Danny Duffy:

439 feet.

Dead center.

No doubt. pic.twitter.com/pzoWDDLnKg — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 29, 2021

The second homer was launched over the Green Monster 434 feet to make it a 6-5 game.

It's the 13th multi-homer game of Renfroe's career.

Renfroe has done a little bit of everything since signing with the Red Sox this past offseason. The 29-year-old has 11 home runs on the year and arguably has been the best defensive right fielder in the league.