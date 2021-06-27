Watch Red Sox' Rafael Devers Launch Massive Home Run Off Gerrit Cole

WATCH: Rafael Devers launches mammoth HR off Gerrit Cole originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rafael Devers' 19th home run of the season may not have come down yet.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman hit an absolute moonshot off New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the first inning of Sunday's game at Fenway Park.

The three-run blast gave Boston a 4-0 lead at the time and traveled 451 feet deep into the right field seats.

That's a hit worth admiring.

Few MLB players have a more powerful swing than Devers, and he put all of his power into this one: His blast had an exit velocity of 113.7 mph, per MLB.com's Ian Browne.

The 24-year-old now now has 63 RBIs on the season, one behind Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the MLB lead. Devers is a virtual lock to make his first career MLB All-Star Game and is living up to his potential as one of the game's best third basemen.