WATCH: Red Sox' Rob Refsnyder Makes Potential Catch of the Year

WATCH: Rob Refsnyder makes potential Catch of the Year

Rob Refsnyder topped off the Boston Red Sox' win over the Seattle Mariners with the potential Catch of the Year on Sunday.

The 31-year-old outfielder, who was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, stole a ninth-inning double from Ty France with an incredible diving grab. Watch the play below:

THE REFSNYDER GRAB 😱 pic.twitter.com/ewsdEgUvwk — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 12, 2022

They don't get much better than that.

Tanner Houck went on to close out the 2-0 victory to wrap up an 8-2 West Coast road trip. Rafael Devers provided the offense with a two-run homer in the eighth inning. Rookie right-hander Kutter Crawford, called up Sunday to replace the injured Nathan Eovaldi, pitched five scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

The Red Sox will return home to begin a three-game series vs. the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.