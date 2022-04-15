WATCH: Son of Red Sox legend Mo Vaughn throws out first pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Fenway Park hosted one of its all-time greats to commemorate Opening Day.
Prior to the Boston Red Sox hosting the Minnesota Twins in the club's 2022 home opener, the team welcomed in Mo Vaughn -- along with his son, Lee -- to throw out the first pitch of the season.
Vaughn's significance was amplified on Friday as the last player in franchise history to wear No. 42 before it was retired leaguewide for Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball's color barrier on April 15, 1947 for the Brooklyn Dodgers-- 75 years to the day.
With everyone across Major League Baseball donning Robinson's No. 42 to commemorate the anniversary, 9-year-old Lee Vaughn fired across a beauty to get Fenway's 2022 campaign underway.
Mo Vaughn, now 54, spent the first eight seasons of his career in Boston, making three All-Star teams and winning American League MVP in 1995.
Friday was also One Boston Day, the nine-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.