WATCH: Son of Red Sox legend Mo Vaughn throws out first pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Fenway Park hosted one of its all-time greats to commemorate Opening Day.

Prior to the Boston Red Sox hosting the Minnesota Twins in the club's 2022 home opener, the team welcomed in Mo Vaughn -- along with his son, Lee -- to throw out the first pitch of the season.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Vaughn's significance was amplified on Friday as the last player in franchise history to wear No. 42 before it was retired leaguewide for Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball's color barrier on April 15, 1947 for the Brooklyn Dodgers-- 75 years to the day.

With everyone across Major League Baseball donning Robinson's No. 42 to commemorate the anniversary, 9-year-old Lee Vaughn fired across a beauty to get Fenway's 2022 campaign underway.

A great moment to have Mo Vaughn’s son throw out the first pitch on Jackie Robinson Day. Vaughn was the last player to wear 42 before it was permanently retired pic.twitter.com/QQW4UIJEFE — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) April 15, 2022

On this date 75 years ago, Jackie Robinson made his historic MLB debut.



Today we all wear #Jackie42. pic.twitter.com/agDLc7SPVr — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 15, 2022

Mo Vaughn, now 54, spent the first eight seasons of his career in Boston, making three All-Star teams and winning American League MVP in 1995.

Friday was also One Boston Day, the nine-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.