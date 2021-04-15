WATCH: Taylor Hall scores his first goal with the Boston Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The early returns on the Taylor Hall trade are looking good for the Boston Bruins.

In just his second game with the team, Hall found the back of the net.

In the early stages of a 2-1 game with the New York Islanders, Hall was able to extend the B's lead to two. He got loose on a breakaway, thanks to a nice pass from David Pastrnak, and he was able to put the puck through Semyon Varlamov's five-hole amid pressure from Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech.

Here's a look at the goal, courtesy of the Bruins' Twitter account.

Certainly, it was nice to see Hall score early in his Bruins career. He had just two goals in 37 games with the Sabres and was on career-worst trajectories in plus/minus (minus-21 with the Sabres) and shooting percentage (2.3 percent).

But scoring in just his second game -- and against a great Islanders defense and strong goalie in Varlomov, at that -- should certainly help improve his confidence.

And if Hall can get going, he could prove critical in providing the secondary scoring that the Bruins have long been searching for.