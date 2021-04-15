WATCH: Taylor Hall Scores His First Goal With the Boston Bruins

WATCH: Taylor Hall scores his first goal with the Boston Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The early returns on the Taylor Hall trade are looking good for the Boston Bruins.

U.S. & World

shooting 9 hours ago

At Least 8 Killed, Others Injured, in Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

Kristin Smart 5 hours ago

Meet the Podcaster Who Helped in Hunt for Kristin Smart Killer

In just his second game with the team, Hall found the back of the net.

In the early stages of a 2-1 game with the New York Islanders, Hall was able to extend the B's lead to two. He got loose on a breakaway, thanks to a nice pass from David Pastrnak, and he was able to put the puck through Semyon Varlamov's five-hole amid pressure from Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech.

Here's a look at the goal, courtesy of the Bruins' Twitter account.

Certainly, it was nice to see Hall score early in his Bruins career. He had just two goals in 37 games with the Sabres and was on career-worst trajectories in plus/minus (minus-21 with the Sabres) and shooting percentage (2.3 percent).

But scoring in just his second game -- and against a great Islanders defense and strong goalie in Varlomov, at that -- should certainly help improve his confidence.

And if Hall can get going, he could prove critical in providing the secondary scoring that the Bruins have long been searching for.

Copyright RSN
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us