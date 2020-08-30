Watch This Top Red Sox Prospect Absolutely Crush a Home Run in His Debut

The Boston Red Sox lost a powerful bat in their lineup by trading Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres on Sunday, and they might have already found a future replacement.

Top prospect Bobby Dalbec made his Red Sox debut in Sunday afternoon's game against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park. He crushed his first career home run -- a two-run shot -- in the third inning.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Check out Dalbec's opposite field power in the video below:

That's not a bad way to begin your major league career.

There's not much for Red Sox fans to look forward to over the final month of the regular season. However, one fun experience could be watching Dalbec showcase his impressive offensive talent.

"It's exciting being able to give (Dalbec) an opportunity," Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Sunday. "He's a guy who really has the ability to impact a major league team to do that on both sides of the ball, he's earned this opportunity and we're really excited to see what he can do."

Dalbec finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two strikeouts at the plate in Boston's 9-5 win over the Nationals on Sunday.

Red Sox highlights: Watch top prospect Bobby Dalbec crush home run in debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston