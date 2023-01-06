WATCH: Thursday Night's Bruins-Kings Game Featured One of the Best Fights of NHL Season

WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment.

The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.

Frederic didn't just make a difference offensively, he also used his fists to send a message to the Kings.

The Bruins forward dropped the gloves with Kings forward Brendan Lemieux and they engaged in one of the NHL's best fights of the 2022-23 season.

Check out the tussle in the video below:

Major tilt between Frederic and Lemieux 😳 pic.twitter.com/CArND6S3xU — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 6, 2023

Lemieux, much like his dad Claude, is an easy guy for players to dislike. This fight was actually the third between Lemieux and Frederic since the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

"He was kinda running around in the first (period), so I definitely thought about it," Frederic told NESN postgame when asked about the fight. "When he came up to me, I can't ever say no to him. I'm not a big fan of him, so every chance I get, I try to do it."

The Bruins have 14 fights this season, which is tied for the fourth-most in the league. They had 21 all of last season.