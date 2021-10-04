Patriots

Watch Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Hug It Out After Patriots-Buccaneers

By Justin Leger

Watch Brady, Belichick hug it out after Pats-Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's anticipated return to Foxboro lived up to the hype as the battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots came down to the final moments.

Ultimately, Brady and the Bucs were able to escape with the 19-17 victory as Nick Folk's 56-yard field goal attempt just missed off the left upright. After breathing a sigh of relief, the ex-Patriots quarterback found his former head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for a quick embrace.

Patriots-Bucs overreactions: Instant analysis of Brady's win in Foxboro

Watch the moment below:

Not exactly a memorable embrace between the two pillars of the Patriots dynasty, but it should come as no surprise that it was business as usual for the duo.

Brady shared longer embraces with McDaniels and former teammates including special teams ace Matthew Slater and linebacker Dont'a Hightower. Belichick reportedly met up with Brady in the Bucs locker room afterwards, however, so it's entirely possible the two had a longer conversation behind closed doors.

