WATCH: Tom Brady Screams at Offensive Line After Awful First Half Vs. Steelers

WATCH: Brady screams at offensive line after awful first half vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady wasn't happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' performance in the first half of Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he let his offensive line know about it.

After failing to score a touchdown in the first half, Brady was seen yelling at his offensive linemen late in the second quarter.

Check out the scene in the video below:

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

Brady was sacked twice and completed just 10 of 21 pass attempts for 110 yards with zero touchdowns and one fumble (not lost) in the first half.

The Steelers entered halftime with a 10-9 lead at Acrisure Stadium.

Unless something drastically changes Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh, the Bucs offense is going to score 21 points or fewer for a fifth time. And that would be pretty disappointing considering the injuries the Steelers are dealing with on defense.