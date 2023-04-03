Donald Trump

Watch: Trump Arrives in Manhattan to Face Criminal Charges

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Donald Trump traveled from Mar-a-Lago to Manhattan on Monday, ahead of, as he shared on his social media platform, a "believe it or not" appearance in court, where he is expected to be the first sitting or former U.S. president in history to be arraigned on a criminal indictment come Tuesday.

His private plane departed Palm Beach around 1 p.m. Chopper 4 tracked it live as it landed at LaGuardia Airport, where Trump disembarked and traveled by motorcade just before rush hour to Trump Tower.

Watch as former President Donald Trump leaves Florida and heads to New York City for his court appearance in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpFloridaTrump Indictment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us