Watch: Trump Arrives in Manhattan to Face Criminal Charges

Donald Trump traveled from Mar-a-Lago to Manhattan on Monday, ahead of, as he shared on his social media platform, a "believe it or not" appearance in court, where he is expected to be the first sitting or former U.S. president in history to be arraigned on a criminal indictment come Tuesday.
His private plane departed Palm Beach around 1 p.m. Chopper 4 tracked it live as it landed at LaGuardia Airport, where Trump disembarked and traveled by motorcade just before rush hour to Trump Tower.
