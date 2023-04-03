Watch: Trump Arrives in Manhattan to Face Criminal Charges

Donald Trump traveled from Mar-a-Lago to Manhattan on Monday, ahead of, as he shared on his social media platform, a "believe it or not" appearance in court, where he is expected to be the first sitting or former U.S. president in history to be arraigned on a criminal indictment come Tuesday.

His private plane departed Palm Beach around 1 p.m. Chopper 4 tracked it live as it landed at LaGuardia Airport, where Trump disembarked and traveled by motorcade just before rush hour to Trump Tower.

Watch as former President Donald Trump leaves Florida and heads to New York City for his court appearance in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.