WATCH: Viral ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Proposal at Brookline’s Coolidge Corner Theatre

A truly heartwarming scene unfolded late last month at the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Lee Loechler, a Boston filmmaker, edited himself and his girlfriend, Sthuthi David, into a scene in the Disney classic "Sleeping Beauty" as a way to propose to her.

According to the Coolidge Corner Theatre's website, on Dec. 30, Loechler filled the venue with friends and family "plus some strangers from Reddit to hide them all."

"I proposed to my girlfriend with the help of some random internet strangers. We did it Reddit!" he posted to Reddit Thursday.

The whole scene was captured on video and posted to Loechler's YouTube channel. As of Friday morning, it had already been viewed more than two million times.

"It’s not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart," Loechler said in an Instagram post. He said he and a collaborator spent the past six months animating David and himself into her favorite movie. "The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we’d get to live happily ever after together."

In the video, you can see Loechler and David watching the film together. As the main characters in the movie turn to face the camera, their likenesses change to those of the happy couple. The prince then opens a ring box and tosses it off screen to a now standing Loechler as their cartoon versions look on from the screen.

"I love you with my whole heart, including all of its ventricles, atriums, valves -- she's a cardiologist," Loechler says. "Sthuthi David, MD, will you live happily ever after with me?"

Oh, and by the way -- she said yes. But just in case, Loechler did prepare an alternate "Sthuthi Says No" ending for his movie featuring several weeping cartoon characters.