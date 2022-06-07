WATCH: Warriors players struggle to pronounce Massachusetts town names originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's a tradition like no other: non-Boston athletes trying (and failing) to pronounce Massachusetts town names.

This time, Golden State Warriors players took a crack at it ahead of Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden. Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Jordan Poole and others were tasked with pronouncing town names such as Gloucester, Scituate and Billerica. It went about as well as you would expect...

Watch below:

We're heading to Boston today so you know the guys had to try and get familiar with their new surroundings. pic.twitter.com/5mLLObtotv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 6, 2022

In fairness, you won't find many outsiders who know how to pronounce Gloucester, so we'll give them a pass on that one.

The Warriors will hope their shooting percentage is better than their town pronunciation percentage on Wednesday night. Tip-off for Game 3 in Boston is set for 9 p.m. ET.