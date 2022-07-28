WATCH: Xander Bogaerts Belts Go-Ahead Homer for Red Sox Vs. Guardians

WATCH: Bogaerts belts go-ahead homer vs. Guardians originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If this is Xander Bogaerts' final week in a Boston Red Sox uniform, he's going out on a high note.

Boston's homegrown shortstop has been the subject of trade rumors with the Aug. 2 deadline looming. With Bogaerts set to opt out of his contract at the end of the season, he's a prime candidate to be dealt if the two sides can't come to an agreement on an extension.

For now, Bogaerts will look to get the Red Sox back into the playoff conversation. He did his part Thursday night with a go-ahead three-run homer against the Cleveland Guardians.

Watch:

BOGIE CHANGES IT WITH A SWING. pic.twitter.com/mz5FjbvLx6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 29, 2022

That marked Bogaerts' eighth homer of the season.

Despite the trade rumors, the Red Sox front office insists the club has not discussed any potential deals involving Bogaerts or All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers, who's scheduled to become a free agent after next season. They have until 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 2 to change their mind.