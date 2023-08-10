Water Country is retiring its iconic jingle. What do you think of the new one?

It's official -- New Hampshire's Water Country is retiring its iconic jingle.

You know the one: "When the sun is blazin' and the summer gets hot, Water Country's the very cool spot... Water Country, have some fun!"

That earworm of a Water Country ad has been playing on New England airwaves for decades, bringing back a bit of nostalgia for everyone who used to go there as a kid.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

But that's all over now.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the Portsmouth water park and its unforgettable jingle, Water Country is unveiling a new, remixed version of the song. Created by DJ Pup Dawg of Boston's Jam'n 94.5 radio station, the song has more of an R&B vibe, with a bit of rap thrown in.

The song was set to be released at 12:30 p.m. at the water park's second annual Throwback Thursday event. The writer of the original jingle, Tom Roussell, was even scheduled to visit the park for the first time to hear the new song and check out the park's renovations, which include the all-new Hyperlight Water Slides, a redesigned main gate, new paint colors throughout the park, new pathways, new signage and more.

But what will be the public reaction to the new jingle? Especially when it's replacing such a legendary tune.

You can listen to the new jingle below: