Emergency crews are working to make repairs on a water main break on Speen Street in Natick Tuesday, according to police.

Natick police said the road closure is at Speen Street between West Central Street (Route 135) and Hartford Street, a generally busy area for traffic.

Update on Road Closure - Detours have been set up. Northbound take Rte 135 (West Central Street) to Mill Street (right) to Hartford Street (right) to Speen Street. Southbound - Hartford Street (right) to Mill Street (left) to West Central Street (Rte 135) (left) to Speen Street — Natick Police (@NATICKPOLICE) February 8, 2022

Here’s at look at the road. A police officer on scene said he expects this work will continue for a few hours. Natick Public Works is on scene working to repair the water main. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/BW96nA6nUT — Bianca Beltrán (@BiancaNBCBoston) February 8, 2022

It was not immediately clear how long repairs will take.