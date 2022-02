A water main break is causing traffic issues in Revere, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The break, which was reported around 6:30 a.m., is causing major flooding, impacting drivers along Bennington Street near the Boston line.

A COLD water leak in Revere at this hour is causing problems for unsuspecting drivers along Bennington St. at the Boston line. Revere DPW/water crews on scene assessing. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/oEgA3quy8Q — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) February 16, 2022

Revere public works and water crews are currently on scene assessing the situation.

No further details were immediately available.