Water Pipe Burst Closes Boston Medical Center Emergency Room

The emergency room at Boston Medical Center is closed until Tuesday after a pipe burst on Saturday night.

Water flooded the building and patients couldn’t walk inside for hours as temperatures plunged below zero. Meanwhile, patients already inside were moved to other parts of the hospital.

The dangerously-cold weather lead to a code black at Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's and several other Boston Hospitals. Security guards outside of the emergency room entrance on Sunday morning are redirecting people to the emergency room at Tufts.

Ambulances are also being diverted to other hospitals.

"Due to severe weather, a pipe froze and burst Saturday night in Boston Medical Center’s Emergency Department. All patients in the affected areas of the Emergency Department were safely moved to other areas of the hospital. The Emergency Department will remain closed until Tuesday.” wrote Boston Medical Center in a statement late last night.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to BMC for more information.