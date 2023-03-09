Waterbury Hit-and-Run Victim Dies, Suspected Driver Arrested

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Waterbury Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Meriden Road and Pierpont Road at about 6:20 p.m. after getting a report on an unconscious man lying in the road.

Responding officers determined that a pedestrian in his 30s was struck and the driver took off.

The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Jaemar Dillard, of Waterbury, died from his injuries, police said.

Wednesday night, investigators were able to find the 2001 Subaru Legacy suspected of hitting Dillard and arrested the driver, 42-year-old Herbert Kusako, of Waterbury.

Kusako is charged with evading responsibility - causing serious physical injury and failure to drive in the proper lane. He was released on $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.

Police said they expect to file additional charges now that it is being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run.