Police Investigating Death of Connecticut Man Charge Son With Assault

Waterbury police are investigating the death of a 67-year-old man and they have charged his 42-year-old son with assault.

Police said they responded to an address on Platt Street in Waterbury just before 3 p.m. Monday to provide medical assistance and Waterbury firefighters told the officers they found 67-year-old Wilfredo Martinez unresponsive and he had been taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital before officers arrived.

At 3:36 p.m., police learned that hospital staff had pronounced Wilfredo Martinez dead.

Police said investigators determined that there was a domestic disturbance incident at Wilfredo Martinez’s residence earlier.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

They said they believed that Wilfredo was in a fight with his 42-year-old son, Luis Martinez, who lives at another address in Waterbury.

Luis had left the home after the altercation, police said, and officers took him into custody.

Luis Martinez has been charged with assault in second degree on an elderly person, assault in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree and threatening in the second degree.

Luis Martinez is being held by on $1 million bond.

Police said they are working with the state office of chief medical examiner to determine the official cause of Wilfredo Martinez’s death.

Police said Luis Martinez also has multiple outstanding warrants with other agencies.