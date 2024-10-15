Waterbury, Conn. sex assault suspect accused in sex assault of child in New Haven 10 years ago: police

A man who is accused of luring a girl who was under the age of 13 into his pickup, kidnapping her and sexually assaulting her in Waterbury is also accused of sexually assaulting a child in New Haven 10 years ago, according to New Haven police.

New Haven police said they started an investigation in April into sexual assaults around 10 years ago when the victim was a child.

Detective Samantha Romano, of the Special Victims Unit, was assigned the case and secured an arrest warrant on Friday charging 45-year-old Michael Dewitt with two counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

New Haven police said Waterbury police were also investigating Dewitt and their investigation suggested he might be in the New Haven area.

Waterbury police asked New Haven police to share photos of Dewitt’s pickup to warn the public that he might be looking to entice minors into his truck, New Haven police said.

At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, West Haven patrol officers found Dewitt at a hotel, took him into custody and turned him over to New Haven police.

Dewitt was held on a $50,000 bond and was arraigned in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

New Haven police said Dewitt will be transferred to the Waterbury Police Department, who have an arrest warrant for him as well.

"Our foremost concerns are with the victims of Michael Dewitt and we hope his arrest brings them some consolation. Crimes against the most vulnerable members of our community are especially heinous and I would like to recognize the collaborative work done by the Waterbury, New Haven, and West Haven police departments who worked together to bring this person to justice," New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said in a statement.