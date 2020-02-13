Waterbury Teacher Dies of Flu: Family

The Waterbury community is mourning the loss of a middle school teacher who family said died of the flu.

Waterbury Public Schools officials confirmed Harley Gaafar died late Tuesday afternoon and said they were “devastated” by her passing.

Gaafar taught ESL at West Side Middle School and was well-liked by her students, district officials said. There will be social workers and grief counselors available for staff and students.

“Superintendent Verna D. Ruffin and the Waterbury Public Schools community expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Harley Gaafar. Ms. Gaafar was an English as a Second Language teacher at West Side Middle School. She was a beloved member of the staff. Grief counselors and social workers have been made available to support the students and staff as they grieve," district officials said in a statement.

Gaafar worked with the district for seven years. She was 28 years old.

Dr. Warren Corson III, who worked with Gaafar and her sister at the Pillwillop Therapeutic Farm in Wolcott, described her as a natural teacher with an "intoxicating" smile that she shared with everyone.

"Those who have encountered Harley will tell you that no matter the pain you were feeling when you met her, you would be smiling before you walked away. She just had that way about her," Warren wrote.

Services will be Friday.

There have been 40 flu-related deaths in Connecticut this season, according to state health officials.

Flu Symptoms

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

(Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

How to Protect Yourself, Family From the Flu

Get a flu vaccine each year

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw away any used tissues

Cough or sneeze into your elbow

Wash your hands often

What to Do When You Are Sick With the Flu: