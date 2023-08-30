Charles River

Watertown to Boston by ferry? Entrepreneur wants to beat traffic on the Charles

By Hannah Green

The idea for building a water shuttle on the Charles River came to Drew Rollert as one might expect: After a particularly terrible attempt to get around by car in Greater Boston. 

Last summer, the Watertown entrepreneur was gifted a few Red Sox tickets. He got some friends together, shared a few beers on his deck and ordered an Uber to the game. But the driver canceled on them. When they tried to reorder a ride, they were matched with the same driver, but the price went up by 40%. So they tried to catch the 52 bus. But it didn’t show up.

