Watertown to Boston by ferry? Entrepreneur wants to beat traffic on the Charles

The idea for building a water shuttle on the Charles River came to Drew Rollert as one might expect: After a particularly terrible attempt to get around by car in Greater Boston.
Last summer, the Watertown entrepreneur was gifted a few Red Sox tickets. He got some friends together, shared a few beers on his deck and ordered an Uber to the game. But the driver canceled on them. When they tried to reorder a ride, they were matched with the same driver, but the price went up by 40%. So they tried to catch the 52 bus. But it didn’t show up.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal