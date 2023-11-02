Wayfair hits another profitability milestone, but remains unprofitable

By Lucia Maffei

Boston retailer Wayfair Inc. has completed another quarter showing an intermediate step towards profitability, while posting an actual net loss that's more than three times wider than three months before.

The online furniture retailer Thursday posted "adjusted EBITDA", a proxy measure for profitability, of $100 million. EBITDA measures earnings before typical non-operating expenses such as interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted" EBITDA takes that concept one step further, excluding other expenses that are often one-time events, or else share-based compensation or restructuring charges.

