WBUR's Decision to Quit Twitter Spurred Donations, Says CEO

By Don Seiffert

The CEO of WBUR said that the news organization has seen an increase in the number of donations since its April 12 decision to stop posting content to Twitter.

Margaret Low, who leads WBUR, one of Boston's two public radio stations, told the Boston Business Journal in an interview Friday that the nonprofit organization has "received more than 100 gifts and a lot of notes of support" in the past nine days since the decision was announced.

