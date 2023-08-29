‘We will miss him immeasurably;' family of Connecticut man killed in South Carolina release statement

The parents of a 20-year-old college student from Madison who was killed while trying to enter the wrong house in South Carolina say they were proud of their son and lucky to be his parents.

Nicholas Anthony Donofrio was a student at the University of South Carolina and he was shot around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police said officers were initially responding to a report of a home burglary on South Holly Street when they received a call that gunshots had been fired. Police said in a news release that the preliminary information indicates that Donofrio, who lived on South Holly Street, had tried to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot. Officers found him on the porch.

Dinofrio’s family released a statement to WIS-TV.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“We were very proud of Nick. We were very lucky to be his parents and love him very much. He was the son that every parent would wish for. Nick was also loved by his brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. He had many, many friends, some of whom were like brothers to him. Nick was funny, smart, compassionate, and loved life. We will miss him immeasurably. We are extremely grateful for all the support we have received from family, friends, and the community during this tragic time.”

Donofrio was a 2021 graduate of Daniel Hand High School in Madison.

“The Madison Public Schools community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of recent Daniel Hand High School Class of 2021 graduate Nicholas Donofrio. Nick was an exceptional young man who excelled in the classroom and as an athlete. Our thoughts are with Nick’s family and friends at this time,” the school district said in a statement Monday.

The shooting is still under investigation and is listed as a homicide, but it’s unclear if there ever will be any charges.

South Carolina state law allows residents to stand their ground with deadly force if they have a reasonable fear for their life.

“Castle doctrine says if you are in your home, and you feel like someone is breaking into your home, and you have reasonable belief that you are at risk of death or serious bodily injury, that you can use deadly force to protect your home,” Kenneth Gray, of the University of New Haven Criminal Justice Department, said.

Gray believes it’s the term “reasonable” that will be the focal point of any investigation going forward.

“So, you’ll recall I used the word reasonable. You must have a reasonable belief you are at risk of death or serious bodily injury,” Gray said.