Snow is on the move tonight across New York as a weak weather system slides into New England.

As it slowly runs out of gas tomorrow, it shouldn’t produce more than a few snow showers across the area. The exception may be across the mountains of northern New England. It’s here that we may see 1-3 inches of snow in spots.

Cold remains in place for the next storm Tuesday night and Wednesday. This one is stronger, but it’s mainly tracking offshore of the Cape & Islands. While we may see a mix there – starting as showers Tuesday night and turning to snow – towns and cities like Taunton, Plymouth and Rehoboth may see close to an inch if the storm tracks close enough. I say “if” because this has been a shifty storm since the start. We’re straddling the line between small accumulations of snow vs. no snow at all, so this isn’t a nail-biter from our perspective.

Cold will follow into Wednesday night and Thursday, but like we’ve seen all winter long, it will be short-lived. Already the guidance is showing a big push of mild air heading into the late week and weekend. It’ll come with baggage – plenty of rain in store – so prepare for a soggy finish to the week.