food & drink

Wear a Hockey Jersey, Get Free Food at Chipotle Tuesday

The offer is only good on May 23, 2023

By Holley Ford

Chipotle

Hockey fans can get free food at Chipotle on Tuesday.

To celebrate the Stanley Cup playoffs, it's "Wear Your Hockey Jersey" day at the fast-casual restaurant.

All you have to do is wear a hockey team jersey, buy an entree and you'll get another entree free.

food and drink May 22

Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Dozen Doughnuts to Class of 2023 Graduates

news May 13

McDonald's New Battle Over the Way the Big Mac and Fries Are Packaged

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer will help celebrate one of the most thrilling postseasons in all of sports," Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle, said in a statement.

The buy-one-get-one promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer.

But you better hurry. The offer is valid on May 23, 2023, only after 3:00 p.m. local time.

This article tagged under:

food & drink
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us