You might be able to save lives by wearing red this Friday.

In support of National Heart Health month, the American Heart Association is asking people to wear red on Feb. 2 and join millions of people in raising awareness about efforts to eradicate heart disease and stroke through its "Go Red for Women" campaign.

This day is dedicated to spreading the word about the risks and how to prevent heart disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

When is Wear Red Day in 2024?

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

National Wear Red Day is celebrated each year on the first Friday in February, as health organizations and communities around the country bring greater attention to heart disease among Americans, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

More than 60 million women in the United States are living with some form of heart disease and it is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What other ways can you support the campaign?

In addition to wearing red, the American Heart Association has created a fundraising page where you can donate and encourage others to do so as well. Learn more here.

Being informed about the facts surrounding heart disease -- as well as the signs, symptoms and risk factors -- can help protect your health and help you realize when you need to seek treatment.

The CDC has worked on investigating some of the risk factors of heart disease and how it could be prevented among Americans.

What are the most common risk factors for heart disease in women?

According to the CDC, having high blood pressure is a major risk factor for the disease and increases the risk of developing a stroke.

Several lifestyle choices can also lead to a heart disease, such as:

Cholesterol

Smoking

Diabetes

Excess weight

An unhealthy diet

Physical inactivity

Drinking too much alcohol

Stress and depression

How can you reduce the risk of developing heart disease?

Check your blood pressure regularly and contact your health care team in case you see elevated results, and consider getting tested for diabetes, as it increases the risk of heart disease.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle also helps to prevent having a heart disease, some of them include:

At least 150 minutes of physical activity each week

Quit smoking

Make healthy food choices

Limit alcohol

Manage stress levels

To know more about the risk and prevention of heart disease, visit CDC's website.

What is cardiac arrest and how to medical professionals respond when it happens? Doctors explain the heart condition.